Lanarkshire nurse's idea set to transform health care

A revolutionary new weighing scale which will have huge benefits for seriously ill patients was officially launched in Lanarkshire recently.

Invented by a former NHS Lanarkshire nurse, Gillian Taylor, the Patient Transfer Scale (PTS) is designed to weigh immobile patients faster and more easily than current solutions.

Gillian said: “While working as a nurse, I found it frustrating when trying to get a weight for immobile patients.

“The only way to weigh an immobile patient was to use a hoist scale or a bed scale, but both were time consuming and cumbersome. I decided there must be an easier way to weigh these patients.

“Then later, while working in stroke services, it became clear getting an accurate weight quickly can help save a life. By using the PTS when the patient is admitted to hospital, there is a weight reading that can be used to accurately administer medication as soon as possible, particularly important if the patient’s condition is life-threatening.”

Gillian had the idea of weighing a patient as they are transferred from a trolley to a bed. With help from NHS Lanarkshire, Scottish Health Innovations Limited (SHIL) and weighing scale manufacturer Marsden, Gillian was able to develop the product and bring it to market.

Raymond Hamill, senior research and development manager NHS Lanarkshire said: “We believe the Patient Transfer Scale will have huge benefits for patient outcomes. Hopefully this will inspire other NHS staff to identify opportunities and make them aware that support is available to make them a reality.”

Richard Black, managing director of Marsden, said: “The Patient Transfer Scale is an innovative idea and it will help hospitals deliver better patient care by weighing them with dignity and prescribing drug dosages with confidence.”

Hospitals and healthcare providers from around the globe, including Australia, Germany, the United States of America and New Zealand, are already showing an interest in the PTS.