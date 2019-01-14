Lanark woman dies following crash

Police have confirmed that a 62 years-old woman who was involved in a three-vehicle road crash on the A73 near Thankerton on Wednesday, January 9, has died.

Mary Logan from Lanark was the driver of a Peugeot Blipper van, involved in the crash. She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital following the accident but later died from her injuries.

Police say a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Enquiries are continuing into the cause of the crash, and anyone with information should contact the Road Policing Department at Motherwell through 101 quoting reference number 2545 of January 9.