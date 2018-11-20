Lanark team hit half-million mark

When the group which would later become the Lanark Committee of Lanark Cancer Research UK was formed in March 1968 it was a very different world indeed.

The BBC broadcast its first colour TV news bulletin, “Lady Madonna” by The Beatles topped the charts and President Johnston announced he wouldn’t seek re-election.

Meanwhile, back in Lanark, a small but determined group of people formed a group to raise money for cancer research during an era when diagnosis with the dreaded disease was regarded as practically a death sentence.

Half a century on, Lanark CRUK celebrated not just its first half century but reaching the half million pound mark in its fundraising, helping massively boost cancer survival rates. Said the committee’s chair Lisa Archibald: “This amazing milestone could not have been reached without the tremendous support of all committee members, past and present along with the huge numbers of supporters, volunteers and local organizations and the business community who have been unstinting in their generosity over all these years. The committee thanks you one and all.”