Lanark's Lord Cornet-Elect is named

Lanark’s Lord Cornet-Elect 2019 is Ian Douglas.

Lanark born-and-bred, Ian’s family lived in Albany Drive and so he didn’t have far to travel when attending Lanark Grammar School!

His mother has passed away but his dad still lives in the family home. He is married with a daughter and has spent much of his working life in Edinburgh, returning to live in his home town five years ago.

Unlike most of those chosen as the Royal Burgh Standard Bearer over the decades, Ian will bring a lot of experience to the role.

By happy accident, this is the tenth anniversary of him being made Edinburgh’s Captain of the City, the direct equivalent of the Lanark Lord Cornetship he will take over at Lanimers in June this year.

Unlike Lanark, Edinburgh allowed its tradition of its Captain leading an annual inspection of the town boundaries after the Second World War and Ian was the first man accorded the Captaincy when the tradition was revived in 2009.

This was in recognition of his efforts to reintroduce the tradition.

Like Lanark Cornets, Ian has taken part, in his capital city role, in many of the Border Ridings and so will have happy reunions with the many pals he has made over the years as he does his ‘tour of duty’ as Lord Cornet.

Since his return to Lanark he has been heavily involved in the Lanimer Committee, started the Lanark Riders Association amd has always helped his brother Rab, the former Celtic and Scotland goalie, in the running of the annual Golf Tournament at Lanark Golf Course on the Sunday after Lanimers which has now donated over £200K for the Beatson Clinic.

A modest, amiable and highly likeable character makes Ian a very popular choice for Lanark’s Lord Cornet of 2019.