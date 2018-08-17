Lanark’s Burgesses of 2018 are named by community council

A recently revived ancient tradition of the Royal Burgh of Lanark continues with the naming of this year’s new Burgesses.

The awarding of a Burgess Ticket to folk who had worked for the benefit of the town was discontinued with the change in local government in the mid-70s which saw the old Lanark Town Council consigned to history.

However, after a break of nearly 40 years, the tradition was revived in 2013 by the Royal Burgh of Lanark Community Council and financially backed by Border Biscuits.

This year’s list of Burgesses includes some very weel-kent names.

The 2018 Burgess Tickets go to: Robert Douglas, now of Broughty Ferry; Jean Gardner of Lanark, Gordon Gray of Hyndford Road, Lanark; Marcellla McLennan of Friarsfield Road, Lanark; Margo and Robin Murdoch of Silverdale Court, Lanark; Freda Partlett of Nemphlar; Mary Ann Patrick of Rhyber Avenue, Lanark and Billy Sonebanks of St Leonards Road, Lanark.

They will be presented with their Tickets at a ceremony at the Memorial Hall in September.