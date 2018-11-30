Lanark MP claims new benefit is a disaster

Lanark and Hamilton East MP Angela Crawley has challenged the new Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd to freeze Universal Credit in Clydesdale, describing it as “an unmitigated disaster”.

She has written to Ms Rudd, warning her that, in its current form, the new benefit is causing more poverty amongst her constituents and also calls on her to “scrap the abhorrent two child cap and rape clause” within the new payment system.

She commented this week: “Universal Credit has been in full service in my constituency since late last year and has proven to be an unmitigated disaster.

“People have been left with rent arrears, mounting debts and reliant on foodbanks to survive.

“Given the precarious position of the Prime Minister, the Secretary of State has more power than her predecessors to address the concerns of charities and organisations and act to improve Universal Credit for millions of people across the UK.

“The damning report from the United Nations by Philip Alston confirmed that poverty is this Tory government’s political choice - the Secretary of State’s head- in-the-sand approach to this criticism is a shocking indictment of this government.