Lanark lights up in a blaze of glory

The people of Lanark turned out in their thousands and joined Disney princesses, superheroes and the Paw Patrol to celebrate the official start of the festive season at the Christmas light switch-on event.

Christmas market stalls once again took over Lanark Main Street on Saturday, November 17, and proved as popular as ever.

A representative from Paw Patrol kept a watchful eye on the proceedings.

There was local talent to entertain the crowds during the afternoon with singer Davie Stu and the LPJG Theatre Group taking to the stage.

They were followed by the Fairytales and Superheroes show which was packed with fun, laughter and songs and starred a glittering array of Disney princesses and superheroes including Batman, Spiderman, Supergirl and Wonder Woman.

Radio Clyde DJ Gina McKie hosted the event along with MC Gav and they were joined on stage by Provost Ian MacAllan, Lanimer Queen Anna Martin and Lord Cornet Gary Winning helped lead the crowd of more than 2,500 in the countdown to the big moment.

Provost Ian MacAllan said: “The Christmas Light switch-on event this weekend saw the festive season launched in fantastic fashion.

Youngsters wait in anticipation of the big switch-on.

“It was great to see so many people turning out to enjoy the fun and I would like to congratulate the cast and the crew for putting on a wonderful show.”

Santa made a special appearance - despite his busy schedule.