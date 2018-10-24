Lanark honours its nine latest Burgesses

Carrying on a tradition dating back centuries, Lanark has created its new Burgesses for 2018.

Probably the original ‘good citizen’ award, Burgess Tickets are issued to those who have selflessly worked for the good of the Royal Burgh.

This year’s Burgesses are: Robert Douglas, nominated for his 21 years of fundraising on behalf of cancer treatment. He has organised annual golf tournaments and a September ball which, so far, has raised over £171,000 for Glasgow’s Beatson Unit

The nomination of Jean Gardiner was also for her help in fighting cancer through the Lanark Cancer Research UK group; she is also a stalwart of the Lanark Floral Art Group.

Ex-Lord Cornet Gordon Grey was nominated for his service to the Lanimers, both as publicity convener of the Lanimer committee and his support for the St Mary’s Primary Procession entry. A quarter of a century of service to the Guide movement and Lanark Christian Aid brought Marcella McLennan her nomination.

The nomation of husband and wife team Robin and Margo Murdoch came for their founding and running of the town’s Good to Talk and Hear for You groups, a huge support to those facing harrowing times in their lives.

The popular Freda Parlett has a half century record of Lanimer entries and is also a Trefoil Guild and Panto Club stalwart.

The nomination of Mary Ann Patrick came for her sterling work as chairperson of Friends of Volunteering, Clydesdale and as secretary of the Lanark Tenants and Residents Association.

The Burgess Ticket for Billy Stonebanks recognises his long service to the Scout movement and tireless assistance to Stanmore School.

Provost Ian McAllan, assisted by community council chair Frank Gunning, presented the Tickets at a Memorial Hall ceremony.