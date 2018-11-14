Lanark Christmas Market - Yule love it!

The Lanark Winterfest Programme 2018, produced by Lanark Community Development Trust, has been launched with details of more than 40 festive events taking place in Lanark during November and December.

Highlight events of this year’s Winterfest include the popular Christmas Market and Light Switch-On on Saturday, November 17, the Illuminated Lanimer Parade and Late-Night Shopping on Friday, November 23 and the Festive Taste of Lanark on Saturday, December 15.

Many community groups and local venues are participating in this year’s Winterfest, including Lanark Panto Club, New Lanark World Heritage Site, The Tolbooth, Lanark Memorial Hall, Lanark Amateur Musical Society, The Harry Smith Complex, The Clydesdale Inn, Greyfriars Church, St Nicholas Church, Christ Church and St Mary’s Church.

Copies of the full programme of events are being distributed to Lanark homes and venues and a full timetable of events and PDF download will also be available from www.lanarktrust.co.uk

This year’s Winterfest Programme includes lots of exciting new additions to the popular festive events.

The Christmas Market on November 17 will feature a new ‘Local Crafter Corner’ with a series of stalls located at the top of the North Vennel selling a range of crafts and goods made by local craftmakers.

Also for the first time, the Illuminated Lanimer Parade on November 23 will be led by a “Fire Eater” – a spectacular the Trust says is not to be missed.

It’s also a chance to see some of this year’s Lanimer Lorries and Characters again, as well as enjoying late-night shopping until 8.30pm with many local shops offering special deals.

The new ‘Festive Taste Trail’ will be launched at this year’s Festive Taste of Lanark event on December 15, giving locals the chance to go on a treasure hunt around the town, enjoying tasty bites and free samples along the way.