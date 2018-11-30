Lanark butcher has eyes on the pies

Lanark butchers Hugh Black and Sons is up for one of our nation’s most coveted trophies - The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

The High Street business has been shortlisted for the 2019 awards to be announced at a ceremony hosted by Carol Smillie in the new year.

“Over 80 butchers and bakers entered close to 500 of their best products into 11 categories this year and the competition has been fierce so Hugh Black and Sons Butchers can be proud to have come this far,” said head judge Ian Nelson on behalf of Scottish Bakers which manages the competition which has now been running for 20 years with local winners in the past.