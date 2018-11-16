Lanark BID gets clergy blessing

There was a double boost this week for plans to make Lanark a Business Improvement District (BID)

Lord Cornet Gary Winning of the Discover Lanark promotional group has been asked by Lanark Community Development Trust to carry out a wide consultation among the town’s businesses and organisations the planned vote early next year on whether or not to introduce the town improvement levy scheme.

Among the groups consulted were the clergy of the town, the Lanark Churches, and, after hearing details of the scheme from Gary, gave it their ‘blessing’.

Now the town’s MP, Angela Crawley, is also backing BID.

Commenting this week, she said: “Town centres across the country are struggling to remain relevant. This is down to a number of factors, including the shift in consumerism and the rise of out of town shopping centres. As a result, empty town centre units are on the rise. And as these challenges become more apparent, it is vital that we have a strategy to meet them head-on. This is a plan backed by aspiration, ambition and with a solid foundation. As a rate-payer in the town, I’ll be voting Yes next February.”