Kirkfieldbank proudly shows off its ‘new’ park on Saturday

The people of Kirkfieldbank will be proudly showing off their refurbished public park with a Grand Opening Day on Saturday between noon and 4pm.

The event programme will include contributions from Universal Connections, various childrens’ activities, Action Ants, a bouncy castle, a ball pit, arts and crafts, glitter tattoos, a party bus, photo booth and a Bake N’ Butty takeaway.

Everyone is welcome to go along.

Organisers, the Kirkfieldbank Community Group, said a big “thank you” this week to all who had supported its efforts in the park upgrade.

The fundraising activities held in aid of the Park Redevelopment Project have included running guided walks and a local quiz competition.

Supporters during the build-up to Saturday’s big event have included The Kirkfieldbank Tavern and the Lost Houses of the Clyde Valley Group.