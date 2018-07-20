Jam and Ham’s grand music finale date is set

The date of the grand musical finale to this year’s Carluke Jam and Ham Festival has been announced.

The show, hosted by Lanark’s legendary singer Horse McDonald, will take place in the Carluke Lifestyles on Saturday, September 29, starting at 7.30pm.

The event is being held to mark the fifth anniversary of Jam and Ham and will present a wealth of Scottish musical talent, covering everything from ‘grunge’ to ‘adult-orientated-rock’ with music coming from Bottle of Steven, aka Steven McGilivary, ex-Silencers member JJ Gilmour and Nirvana tribute act YerNana.

Headlining, however, will be McFleetwood, which, as their name suggests, recreates the music of Fleetwood Mac.

They come to Carluke after a series of sell-out gigs throughout Scotland. Said the band’s ‘Stevie Nicks’, Eve McAuley: “We can’t wait to play the show at Carluke Jam and Ham Festival. We have a great set to perform and it’s sure to have you dancing all night.”.

Tickets are available via: www.sllcboxoffice.co.uk