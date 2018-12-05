It's Lanark's festive taste time again

The Royal Burgh is gearing up to its next major Winterfest event, The Festive Taste of Lanark on Saturday, December 15.

The Tolbooth is acting as the event base and from there people can learn about all of the activities taking place during the day, as well as picking up the free ‘Festive Taste Trail’ guide and check-off list.

A bit like a treasure trail for food lovers, this will lead folk around the town centre enjoying samples and tasty bites at businesses along the way.

Visit all the stops on the trail and return to The Tolbooth with your completed list to be entered into a prize draw. Within The Tolbooth, there will be a variety of fun and games with proceeds going to local charities. Upstairs in the Tolbooth will be a range of local crafters selling their goods and mince pies and mulled wine will also be on offer.

Entertainment will be provided by Lanark Amateur Musical Society and the Leadhills Silver Band, who will be playing and singing popular carols and festive tunes in the Tolbooth Square throughout the day.

From 12-2pm some special ‘Frozen’ guests will be visiting the Tolbooth – Anna, Elsa and Olaf! Children are invited along to have their photo taken with their favourite festive characters for a small donation to local charities. A full programme of events will be in next week’s Gazette.