It’s Carnwath Show time again along with Red Hose Race

Carnwath Show will be held on Saturday in the showfield at Heads Inn Farm, Carnwath.

The day will start off with the light horse and pony judging at 9am, followed by the first of the sheep at 9.30am and then all other sections at 10am.

Entries will be taken on the day for the fleece, horticultural, industrial, livestock and shepherds crook and walking sticks.

The dog agility will run for most of the day. The craft tent will be set up and open in the morning.

There will also be the trade stands and children’s rides around the field.

In the afternoon there is the Red Hose Race, entries are taken from 11am on the day, This race is open to everyone and there is also an under 16’s race, although you can only win the Red Socks if you live in the area.

The very popular pet and dog show will be held at noon with half of the profits going to My Name’s Doddie Foundation. The sheep young handler will be held about 12.45pm followed by the Sheep Interbreed.

At 1pm there is main ring entertainment from the Dojo Performance Team. Champion of Champions will be held at 2pm followed by the parade of livestock and presentation of prizes.

The children’s races will be held at 2.30pm and then the pie eating competition at 3pm, The sheaf tossing will begin about 3.30pm. Then to round the day off there is the speed shear beginning at 8pm and the show dance. For further information please contact Anne on 07887 573437.