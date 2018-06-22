HM The Queen awards MBE honours on Gill

Carluke woman and former Lanark schoolgirl Gill Murray has been named by Her Majesty in the recent Honours List, being awarded an MBE.

Gill, who The Gazette most recently featured earlier this month for raising £20,000 from the sale of a recipe book she had compiled, was absolutely delighted when she heard the news.

She said: “I found out around six weeks ago I was being awarded an MBE and it was so difficult trying to keep the news a secret”

The mum-of-two is an ardent fundraiser for for Cancer Research UK and kids charity Action Medical Research. Both she and her team of helpers have managed to raise a staggering £155,000 to date.

Gill has volunteered for the two charities for the past 38 years and told the Gazette: “I am honoured and delighted to receive the MBE. It was quite a shock when the letter arrived as it was so totally unexpected, I have been overwhelmed by the kindness I have received from everyone.”

Rowan Main, local fundraising manager, Cancer Research UK said, “I don’t know anyone who deserves this accolade more, Gill Murray exemplifies selfless service in her community. Gill is the first person to say that she has a team of family & friends who all help her fundraise throughout the year, but she has been a tireless supporter of Cancer Research UK for over 21 years, raising an amazing £131,000 so far to fund our vital research.”

Cecelia Cooper from Action Medical Research said: “Gill Murray has been supporting Action Medical Research for 15 years and has raised the amazing amount of £24,000.

“We are truly grateful for her dedication to raising funds and are delighted she has received an MBE. Thanks to people like Gill we can help find ways to tackle premature birth, support children facing a lifetime of challenges caused by disabilities and develop treatments for rare and incurable diseases.”