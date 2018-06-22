Help feed Lanarkshire’s hungry bunnies

The Scottish SPCA is appealing to animal lovers in Lanarkshire to help feed hungry rabbits who have been rescued or born in the charity’s care.

The charity’s animal rescue and rehoming centre in Lanarkshire is currently caring for lots of rabbits of various ages.

Centre Manager Peter Fleming said, “We’ve had an influx of rabbits in our care over the last few months which has meant a few more mouths to feed.

“We’re running extremely low on timothy and meadow hay for the rabbits in our care to eat.

“If anyone wants to donate or meet some of the animals in our care, including Herbert, Meeko and Neve the rabbits, they can do so by dropping in anytime between 10am and 4pm (closed Tuesday).”

Donations can be sent via the charity’s Amazon Wishlist: http://amzn.eu/hAcuyFk or handed in to the charity’s centre in Lanarkshire on Bothwell Road, Hamilton ML3 0SB