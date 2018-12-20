Help drive isolation out of our villages

An appeal has gone out for folk in Clydesdale to use their driving skills to save vulnerable and frail people in the area’s villages and hamlets becoming prisoners in their own homes.

The Clydesdale Community Transport Service, run by the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS), has a long and proud history of providing the means for people ‘trapped’ by their own infirmities and/or lack of public transport to get to and from medical appointments, social events and even just the shops.

Now the service wants to expand its coverage of the vast rural Clydesdale area and to do so it needs more volunteer divers.

Explained a spokesman for the service: “Being a volunteer driver involves meeting clients at their home and driving them to and from appointments.

“The service operates on a one-to-one basis with clients driven directly to appointments without collecting other people en route.

“This saves unnecessary delays and reduces journey times. Drivers commit to as many hours per week as they like. Some work three hours a week while others like to work every day. Requests for transport are received centrally and are allocated to clients’ nearest available volunteer.” Diane Bate, Royal Voluntary Service’s community development operations manager, said: “For older people that find it difficult to get around or that live in rural areas that are poorly served by public transport, community transport offers a vital link to local healthcare services and other amenities.

“Clydesdale Community Transport Service helps older people stay independent and reduces the burden on the NHS.”

To find out more about becoming a volunteer driver call Thomas Heron on 01355 224579 or visit www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteer.

To find out more about using the service call 01355 224579 or visit Royal Voluntary Service