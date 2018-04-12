Tesco offers surplus food to the needy

Charities and community groups in Carluke and Lanark are being invited to sign up to receive surplus food from Tesco.

Across the UK the supermarket distributes hundreds of thousands of meals to good causes every week as part of its Community Food Connection scheme, which is run in conjunction with food redistribution charity FareShare and powered by FoodCloud technology.

Almost 7,000 charities and community groups already receive surplus food from Tesco through the award-winning scheme, with recipients including older people’s lunch clubs, school breakfast clubs and charities working with vulnerable and homeless people.

But more food is available, and Tesco is reaching out to groups in Carluke and Lanark to encourage them to find out more about how they could receive surplus food from the supermarket.

“Community Food Connection is making a real difference in communities across the UK, but we know there are more groups that could receive food from the scheme,” said Tesco’s head of communications for Scotland, Tony McElroy.

If you are a charity or community group that thinks it could benefit then visit www.fareshare.org.uk/fareshare-go to find out more.