Stub-out crusade’s top award

The Lanark-based Healthy Valleys organisation has received a national award for its efforts to reduce the harm caused by tobacco smoke in the Clydesdale area.

The public health and wellbeing-promoting group has been presented with a Tobacco-free Generation Award by Sheila Duffy, chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) Scotland, for work which is helping achieve the goal of ours being a tobacco-free nation by 2034.

Healthy Valleys, in partnership with NHS Lanarkshire, has helped support many folk in Clydesdale in their attempt to stop smoking through their one-to-one and group work and to have improved local knowledge of the benefits of smoke-free homes and cars.

An ASH spokesperson said:”Scotland’s Charter for a Tobacco-free Generation inspires organisations to take action to reduce the harm caused by smoking in their communities.

“Healthy Valleys has been instrumental in introducing new organisations to the Charter and helping them to achieve specific pledges.

“Across Scotland there are now more than 220 organisations signed up to the Charter. These awards recognise the contributions that organisations are making in working towards a tobacco-free generation.”

For Healthy Valleys, Stephanie Girdwood, its Stop Smoking Project Worker, comnmented: “We are delighted to have been presented with this award and to have received recognition for the work that we have done.

“Being a small charity organisation and having your anti-tobacco work recognised nationally is a great honour.”