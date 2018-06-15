Sponsorship agreed for hopsice book

St Andrew’s Hospice has announced that Solicitors for Older People Scotland is sponsoring the first 1000 copies of its new All About Me book.

The new publication is designed to help patients and the wider community put their affairs in order by recording relevant information about their life; including details of their family, friends and final wishes, in addition to practical information such as where key documents (Wills, birth and marriage certificates) are kept.

Speaking about sponsoring the book, Vivienne Malcolm from Solicitors for Older People Scotland, said “Solicitors for Older People Scotland are happy to sponsor this publication for St Andrew’s. The Hospice does such great work for our community and this initiative is just another example of that, so we are pleased to help in any way we can.”

Solicitors for Older People Scotland are an affinity group of Scottish Law Firms providing legal services to older people in Scotland. They seek to provide these services in a caring and sensitive way, and try to remove any fear older people may have about seeking legal help.

Vivienne added: “We believe issues facing older people and their families are much better dealt with by planning ahead to allow for the effects of ageing – and we encourage all our clients to do this. We engage with communities and groups all over Scotland giving free talks on legal forward planning. In addition we collaborate with many charities, NHS bodies, local authorities and others interested in improving the lives of older people.”

Lorna McCafferty, trust fund-raising officer at St Andrew’s Hospice: “On behalf of the patients and staff of St Andrew’s Hospice, I would like to thank the Solicitors for Older People Scotland for kindly agreeing to sponsor the first 1000 copies of our new All About Me book. We are very grateful to the group for their support.”