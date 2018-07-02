Recognition for the NHS in Lanarkshire

NHS Lanarkshire scooped three awards at a national NHS poster exhibition held last week as part of the annual NHS Scotland Event.

The event provides an opportunity for those working in the NHS in Scotland to come together to consider challenges and to share best practice and innovative approaches to delivering the highest quality of care for patients.

With seven categories, the poster exhibition forms an integral part of best practice, learning and sharing at the event. This year’s exhibition featured 200 projects, set out in poster form, from 14 Scottish health boards and partner organisations.

NHS Lanarkshire speech and language therapist, Joanne Gibson, was a double winner with her poster ‘Transformational Change in the Early Years: Co-locating Speech and Language Therapists to Early Years Establishments’. Joanne’s poster not only won in the Quality of Care: Infrastructure category but also received the Transformational Change Award.

The Veterans First Point (V1P) Lanarkshire team poster ‘Veterans First Point Lanarkshire: Pioneering a unique NHS and Third Sector Partnership’ was the winner in the Integrated Care category.

The team, led by Dr Maria Gascon, consultant psychologist, was recognised for its partnership approach to improving the health and well-being of veterans and their families in Lanarkshire and beyond, with a particular focus on veterans with complex needs.

South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership presented a showcase session at the event on the innovative continence care pilot which has markedly improved the lives of people in some Lanarkshire care homes.