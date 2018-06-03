Raising awarenss of bowel cancer

To mark Volunteers’ Week, which runs until Friday, Bowel Cancer UK and Beating Bowel Cancer are encouraging local work places and community groups to host a talk about bowel cancer, to raise awareness of Scotland’s second biggest cancer killer.

As part of the charity’s health promotion volunteer programme, the free 30 minute talk is delivered by a trained volunteer, who often has a personal connection to bowel cancer. The programme raises awareness of the disease and good bowel health, highlights the symptoms and risks, and stresses the importance of those who are of screening age to take the bowel cancer screening test when they receive it in the post.

Since Volunteers’ Week in 2017 Bowel Cancer UK and Beating Bowel Cancer’s health promotion volunteers in Scotland have spent around 350 hours visiting community groups and workplaces and reached over 3,400 people from across Scotland with the charity’s life-saving messages.

Ross Lamb, Health Promotion and Training Co-ordinator for Scotland at Bowel Cancer UK and Beating Bowel Cancer says: “We are extremely grateful to our volunteers that make such a huge difference in raising awareness of the disease and the work we do as a charity. They are very passionate about spreading awareness messages to every corner of Scotland.

“A key part of our work is educating the public about bowel cancer, in particular the importance of early diagnosis, it really does save lives. If your employees or members of a community group would like to host an awareness talk, don’t delay, get in touch now.”

Bowel cancer is the third most common cancer in Scotland, with 1,600 people in Scotland dying each year of the disease and 3,700 people diagnosed. However bowel cancer is treatable and curable especially if diagnosed early. Nearly everyone diagnosed at the earliest stage will survive bowel cancer but this drops significantly as the disease develops.

If you’re interested in hosting an awareness talk at your work place, community group and any other place that has an existing group or charity, please do book online: bowelcanceruk.org.uk/bookatalk, email ross.lamb@bowelcanceruk.org.uk or call 0131 281 7351.