Payments to help cover winter pressures on NHS

A further £10 million will be allocated to NHS boards to help cope with added pressures over the winter months.

Provided earlier than ever before, the funding, which comes on top of the £9 million already allocated to support unscheduled care all year round, will allow health boards to put robust plans in place quickly.

Lanarkshire is set to recieve a £1,160,666 share of the funding.

The investment will support health and social care services to increase weekend discharges where patients are fit to go home. Traditionally, the weekend discharge rate is lower than during the week, leading to a backlog of delay going into a Monday morning.

It will help boards with staff planning over the festive bank holidays, ensuring both admission and discharge rates can be maintained, with a focus on better use of community pharmacy and more support to direct people to the best service for them.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman announced the funding during a visit to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. She heard about the special measures NHS Fife put in place to address seasonal pressures last year, and their plans for the winter ahead.

Ms Freeman said: “We know winter creates particular pressures on our health and social care system. It’s important that we are well prepared and that’s why we are allocating funding earlier than ever before.

“This investment will ensure boards can put appropriate plans in place - particularly to make sure people are discharged in a timely way when it’s safe to do so, and that the right staff are in place throughout the system.”