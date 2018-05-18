NHS stars shine at health board annual awards

Healthcare staff and volunteers from across NHS Lanarkshire have been recognised for the inspirational work that they do at the third annual staff awards ceremony.

Staff were rewarded under eight separate award categories, celebrating the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

Calum Campbell, NHS Lanarkshire chief executive, said: “This year is a celebration year for the NHS, celebrating its 70th anniversary. Significant changes have occurred during this time ranging from clinical advances to the use of technology in how we provide healthcare services.

“The future offers exciting opportunities for further change and improvements to be made, but fundamentally relies on the knowledge and skills of our staff to ensure delivery.

Among the winners was Wilma Wood, a clinical support worker in the community mental health team for older people based at Carluke Health Centre who won the award for ‘outstanding individual in a clinical role’.

Other winners were: Outstanding individual in a non-clinical role - Kieran Kelly, a diet kitchen co-ordinator with Serco; Outstanding Team – Clinical - Motherwell Rehabilitation Team – Demonstration Project; Outstanding team – non clinical - West of Scotland Laundry; Outstanding Care - Neonatal Nursing Team based at University Hospital Wishaw; Outstanding Volunteer - Alistair Keily, who supports staff in ward 4, cardiology at University Hospital Wishaw; Outstanding Quality - Lanarkshire Cancer Strategy Team; The ‘William Cullen’ prize - Dr Evelyn Ferguson; ‘Chair Award’ - jointly won by CAMHS Intensive Treatment Team and NHS Lanarkshire eHealth team.