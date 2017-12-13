New model for palliative care

Lanarkshire is to get a new county-wide model for palliative care services and specialist hospice provision.

This will involve community nursing and home care staff, supported by respective specialist clinical staff, working in an integrated round the clock way to provide palliative and end of life care and support to people in their own homes or alternatively in a homely setting.

Approved recently at a meeting of the North Lanarkshire Integration Joint Board (IJB), the new model reflects the preferences of people, expressed during a review of palliative care services conducted by North Lanarkshire Council earlier this year, to receive end of life care in their own homes.

Councillor Paul Kelly, North Lanarkshire IJB chairman, said that providing a comprehensive community-based service to support palliative care is also a major objective of the IJB as well as being in keeping with the wishes expressed by the population.

He said: “This new model will complement the community supports and services which are already in place and which continue to be developed within Lanarkshire to provide integrated care in support of patients in locality settings.”

The decision builds on the decision made by the South Lanarkshire IJB at its meeting on December 5 to also adopt the new model.

Val de Souza Director, Health and Social Care, South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “I’m delighted that both boards have adopted this new pan-Lanarkshire model which will bring undoubted benefits to residents across the county.”

The new model continues to recognise the importance of hospice provision and the services they provide that will support Lanarkshire residents.

In relation to specialist inpatient palliative care, this will see 30 beds within the upgraded St Andrew’s Hospice due to open in 2018. This arrangement will be reviewed in 12 months’ time to determine its alignment with the strategic aim of supporting people at home; a range of community palliative care services with Strathcarron Hospice, including Hospice at Home, and 12 beds in the purpose-built Kilbryde Hospice on the grounds of University Hospital Hairmyres.

Both health and social care partnerships will work towards implementing the new model from April 1 next year.