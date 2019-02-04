Midwife Maureen’s No1 delivery service

Carluke’s Maureen McSherry has been named Scotland’s Midwife of the Year after being dubbed a “wonder lady” by a Cleghorn mum following a record-breaking delivery.

The award came Maureen’s way after Laura Abbott successfully gave birth to twins at home in what is reckoned to be the longest-ever delivery of its kind in the country.

It was an event Laura could have been forgiven for dreading, having had a very difficult time during the birth of her first child,

The experience left her fearful of hospitals and determined that,if she was going to have another child, it would be delivered in the familiar surroundings of her family home.

When she fell unexpectantly expectant again, she met Maureen and decided that, with her help, she might yet see that dream come true.

It was faith that was very well placed.

Said a spokeswoman for the award sponsors Emma’s Diary, a support service for new mums: “Laura was told that once her pregnancy reached 37 weeks a home birth would be an option, ie; once the risks of a pre-term birth had passed.

“With her history of long pregnancies, she was positive, and 37 weeks came and went.

“So, with everything in place, birthing pool ready and the team on call, she was all prepared. However, it wasn’t until an incredible 42+2weeks that Laura met her two beautiful twin girls.

“Maureen and her team, having carried out regular ante-natal checks and having no cause for concern, delivered the twins at home in what was probably one of the longest twin pregnancies, and certainly home births, in the country!”

Said Laura: “Maureen and her dream team believed in me and my babies from the very start and quietly supported us along the way. Maureen was my utter rock, never failing to hold me emotionally on those moments I faltered.”

On winning the award Maureen, a consultant midwife for NHS Lanarkshire adds: “I feel humbled that someone felt I listened to what was important to them, which resulted in a memorable birth for all the right reasons.

“It was a privilege and an honour to witness and support Laura birth her babies with such confidence and a wonderful experience that I will never forget.”

Maureen’s name will now go forward to the Royal College of Midwifery’s UK Midwife of the Year finals, the result of which will be announced at a special dinner in London next month that she will be attending.