Marie Curie needs your help.

Marie Curie, Scotland’s leading charity for people living with a terminal illness and their loved ones, is calling out for new volunteers to help raise vital funds in many regions across South Lanarkshire. These include Biggar, Strathaven, Lanark, Hamilton, Lesmahagow and several other towns all to support Marie Curie Nurses.

Marie Curie Nurses work day and night, in people’s homes across South Lanarkshire, and in the Marie Curie Hospices in Edinburgh and Glasgow, providing hands-on care and vital emotional support. Marie Curie also supports people throughout their illness by providing practical information and guidance to anyone affected by terminal illness.

Volunteers will support Marie Curie’s major fundraising campaigns including the Great Daffodil Appeal and Blooming Great Tea Party. They will also help spread the word about Marie Curie, by informing people how the charity’s services can support people living with a terminal illness and loved ones.

Community fundraiser for South Lanarkshire, Georgia Ramplin said: “The support which Marie Curie provides in South Lanarkshire for patients and their families is just incredible, but it can only continue with the support from local communities. That’s why we need you – just a few hours every month volunteering for us could make a huge difference. If you’d like more information, or would like to have a no-obligation chat, I’d urge you to get in touch.”

If anyone is interested in becoming a volunteer for Marie Curie, they are encouraged to contact Georgia Ramplin on 07730619485. Alternatively, they can email at georgia.ramplin@mariecurie.org.uk. .

Free Marie Curie Support and Information is available for anyone with questions about terminal illness. Contact 0800 090 2309 or visit mariecurie.org.uk/support