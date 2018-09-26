Lanarkshire course to help with life beyond breast cancer

Breast Cancer Care is holding a free course in Lanarkshire to help women adjust to life beyond breast cancer.

Working in partnership with NHS Lanarkshire, the charity’s course will provide information and support to women who have reached the end of their hospital-based treatment.

It will include talks from psychologists and dieticians, plus discussions around adjusting and adapting after a diagnosis, managing the on-going side effects of treatment and breast awareness after surgery.

Moving Forward: Living With and Beyond Breast Cancer starts on October 10 in Chatelherault Country Park, Hamilton, and runs on four consecutive Wednesdays.

Linsey Valiente from Breast Cancer Care said: “There are an estimated 691,000 people alive after a diagnosis of breast cancer today in the UK. The need for support doesn’t end when treatment finishes. In fact, it is often the time people need us the most.

“From managing menopausal symptoms to intimacy and relationships, this course covers a range of topics helping people affected by cancer approach life after treatment with more confidence.”

There are 20 places on each course which is free of charge, but participants must book their place in advance by calling 0345 077 1893 or emailing movingforward@breastcancercare.org.uk