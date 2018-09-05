Lanark to make case for ‘own’ ambulance

A meeting which could be quite literally a matter of life or death for some Lanarkians will be held next month.

As reported in the Gazette, there are calls for an ambulance to be permanently based in the town for the first time in many years with a suggested location of the largely vacant Lockhart Hospital.

Leading the calls has been Lanark Community Council and its invitation to the Scottish Ambulance Service to come to the Royal Burgh to discuss the issue in October has now been accepted.

The council’s latest meeting decided to ensure that a strong case be prepared to put to Service representatives when they come to Lanark.

Vice-chairman Leonard Gray appealed for members to form a case that wouldn’t make Lanark sound selfish and push the point that an ambulance based in the town would be able to get to emergencies in the whole Upperward area than from the current depot near the site of the former Law Hospital.

“We should stress that the proposal is for the whole local area.” he said.

The Gazette recently reported that the response time for the Lanark area was over twice the seven-minute target.