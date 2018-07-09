It’s a hat-trick for Biggar family

The last of three prize-winning sisters added to the latest chapter of an amazing story of family success last week.

Kirsty Brown, originally from Biggar, where her parents still live, said her family are quite well versed in graduation proceedings with the Brown sisters having spent more than 11 years at Dundee University.

Kirsty, said: “I suppose it has become a bit of a tradition. My eldest sister, Eilidh, started studying Medicine in 2007 and graduated in June 2012 - just before I started. My other sister, Mhari, started in 2009, graduated with a BMSc in Human Genetics & Experimental Medicine in 2013 and then in Medicine in 2015.

“Now it’s my turn to graduate in Medicine, having already graduated with a BMSc in Neuropharmacology and Behaviour in 2016.”

Though the youngest of her sisters, Kirsty will become the most academically accomplished of the trio to cross the stage.

She explained: “There was a bit of subtle sibling rivalry. We are all quite competitive and there was almost an expectation that with each degree, we’d try to outdo each other.

“All of us were awarded the Dr George H Smith Prize in Haematology but I’m delighted to say I also won the Practice of Medicine Prize and am one of two winners of this years’ Captain WA Low Prize and Medal.”

Mum, Jane Brown commented: “It was a lovely surprise to hear of Kirsty’s three special awards on graduation day!

“We are extremely proud of her, as we are of all our wonderful children including Kirsty’s twin brother Craig. They all have the same determination to succeed and work hard in all they do.”