Help for older people to eat more healthily

Home care company Home Instead South Lanarkshire has launched a new campaign around nutrition for older people.

Figures have shown that 50 per cent of over 75s eat less and a survey by Home Instead Senior Care also revealed that almost one-in-five have not eaten a meal with anyone for three months or longer, saying they have less desire to eat or do not feel hungry when they are eating alone.

Additionally, one-fifth struggle to cook their own food and over a third admit regularly skipping meals with nearly one in ten doing so on a daily basis.

Home Instead’s ‘Stay Nourished’ campaign aims to educate about the importance of nutrition, how to spot malnutrition and dispel misconceptions around diet and appetite.

Alan Barr, company owner, said: “We ensure our clients eat well, but not all older people have this support and families can often struggle to encourage elderly relatives to eat healthy meals regularly. Good nutrition is essential to help older people live well.”

For further information call 01555 666474 or go to www.homeinstead.co.uk/southlanarkshire.