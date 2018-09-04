Help for older people to eat healthily

A South Lanarkshire home care company has launched a new campaign around nutrition for older people.

Figures have shown that 50 per cent of over 75s eat less and an independent survey by Home Instead Senior Care also revealed that almost one-in-five over 75s have not eaten a meal with anyone for three months or longer, saying they have less desire to eat or do not feel hungry when they are eating alone.

Additionally, one fifth of over 75s are struggling to cook their own food and over a third admit regularly skipping meals - at least once a week - with nearly one-in 10 doing so on a daily basis.

Home Instead’s ‘Stay Nourished’ campaign will help to educate the local community about the importance of nutrition, how to spot malnutrition and dispel misconceptions around diet and appetite for older generations. It hopes this will give families the confidence to talk openly to their elderly relatives about food and nutrition.

Alan Barr, owner of Home Instead South Lanarkshire has provided its caregivers with tools, nutrition guides, and useful advice to help support their older clients to eat healthily, stay nourished and avoid illness through poor nutrition.

He said, “We want to bring back the love of food for older people here in South Lanarkshire. At Home Instead, we ensure our clients eat well, but not all older people have this support and families can often struggle to encourage elderly relatives to eat healthy meals regularly.

“As people age they experience changes to their sense of smell, taste and vision, this combined with health issues and often living alone can all impact on their desire to eat

“Good nutrition is essential to help older people live well and the guidance we will be providing as part of the Stay Nourished campaign looks at all aspects of healthy eating, malnutrition, food hygiene, food preparation and cooking methods. We are committed to helping older people to eat well, drink well and age well.”

Home Instead Senior Care is keen to deliver community workshops to local businesses, groups and organisations and is encouraging people to get in touch to book a free session.

Further information about Home Instead Senior Care and about the Stay Nourished campaign is available by calling 01555 666474 or at https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/southlanarkshire.