Help for autistic people looking for work

A project created to help autistic young people into work is inviting residents from Lanark, Carluke and the Clydesdale area to apply and take positive steps towards finding employment.

The National Autistic Society Scotland’s Moving Forward project aims to help autistic 16 to 24-year-olds develop skills for the workplace, gain social confidence and find employment.

It is funded by CashBack for Communities, a Scottish Government initiative which takes money seized from criminals under the proceeds of crime legislation and invests them in projects for Scotland’s most disadvantaged young people.

The charity is now asking autistic people from South Lanarkshire to get in touch if they would like help from a volunteer mentor.

Jim Doherty, programme manager at the National Autistic Society Scotland, said: “The National Autistic Society Scotland’s Moving Forward project matches young autistic people with volunteer mentors to help them overcome challenges and achieve employment related goals.

“Mentoring can happen face-to-face, by phone or by email and provides an opportunity for autistic people from South Lanarkshire to succeed in the workplace after our research revealed that just 16% of autistic adults in the UK are in full-time paid work.”

If you are interested in taking part in the project, or feel it could be a good fit for someone you know, please call: 0141 248 1725 or email the charity at: moving.forward@nas.org.uk.