Check out quieter Morrisons

A busy supermarket is probably the LAST place most folk in Clydesdale would go to find a bit of peace and quiet.

However, the Lanark branch of Morrisons might provide that haven from the hurley-burley and noise of modern living thanks to a new ‘Quieter Hour’ the company is introducing on Saturdays between 9am and 10am.

During that time the store will switch off its background music, dim its lights, turn the sound of checkout and other electronic devices down and avoid making tannoy annoucements.

Apart from soothing shoppers’ jangling nerves, there is a very practical purpose behind the initiative.

Explained a Morrison’s spokesman: “It is designed to help customers who currently struggle with music and the other noise associated with supermarket shopping.

“The scheme was created with the support of the National Autistic Society. Many people who are autistic or have autistic children can find shopping in a supermarket an anxious experience. We carried out a trial in three stores to find out what improvements can be made and a convenient time each week for the ‘Quieter Hour’ to take place.”

Mark Kettles of Morrisons Lanark added: “Our initial trials showed there is a need for quieter shopping. We hope the changes make a real difference for some of our customers at our store.”