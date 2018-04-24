Carluke author’s curry helps save lives

An author from Carluke has published her second cookery book and plans to donate all proceeds to the Ummah Welfare Trust which helps give access to clean water to people in developing countries.

The book by 76-year-old Farida Khan, busts the myth that Indian cooking is complicated and time-consuming with more than 180 quick and easy recipes.

Curry in a Hurry follows Farida’s first cookery book, An Indian Kitchen, which raised more than £30,000 for Cancer Research ten years ago.

Farida said: “In October 2014, I developed a life-threatening case of septicaemia which I recovered from after a long and painful recovery period.

“If it wasn’t for the rapid response of my GP and the fantastic treatment and care I received at Wishaw General Hospital, I am almost certain I wouldn’t still be here.

“The illness made me sit up and take stock of my life and look at ways I could possibly give something back.

“My first cook book was a great success and I was delighted to raise a fantastic sum for such an important charity that helps so many people,

“While watching a documentary, I was shocked to learn how many children in the world still don’t have access to clean water and die as a result. I hope the donations through the sale of my new book will help to improve the lives of people living in developing countries.”

Farida added: “It can be difficult to find the time to cook, especially as modern life becomes increasingly busy for most families.

“I’ve been delivering cookery lessons for more than 45 years and have used this experience to develop delicious recipes that are easy to follow.

Curry in a Hurry was officially launched at Specsavers in Lanark on April 13 – run by Farida’s daughter, store director Rubena Kerr.

The book is available to purchase from the opticians on the High Street, as well as at Mango Optical in Uddingston, the Pink Turban restaurant in Wishaw and the Ummah Welfare Trust charity shop at 127 Albert Drive, Pollokshields, on Glasgow’s southside.

The book is priced £10 with all profits being donated to the Ummah Welfare Trust which not only digs wells but also provides hand pumps in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

For further information regarding the charity, please visit http://www.uwt.org.