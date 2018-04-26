Butcher gets gold award for top quality

Local butcher Hugh Black and Sons has struck gold with its special products for the summer of 2018 at the Craft Butcher Awards.

The butcher, with stores in both Lanark and Carluke, had success in the recent awards evaluation for beefburgers, speciality burgers and own cured bacon earlier this month.

Having been subjected to the rigourous and stringent judging process, success came with gold awards for its Mexican Hot Shot Beef Chilli Cheese, Sweet Chilli Burger and their plain Beefburger with a silver medal for its Steak & Spring Onion Burger.

Paul Boyle, president of the Scottish Craft Butchers added: “These evaluations always reveals really appealing products that craft butchers make and sell.

“The diverse range of interesting products come as a response to customer becoming more adventurous with their tastes and they are always keen to support local businesses who make innovative quality products. It is always worth going the extra mile for something extra special.”