Lesmahagow’s MSP Dr Lisa Cameron has thrown her support behind Bloodwise, a campaign to raise awareness of blood cancer.

She said: “Despite being a common cancer killer, awareness of blood cancers among the general public and policy makers is low.

“It was really insightful to hear at a Bloodwise event from people directly affected by blood cancers and to understand more about how care can be improved.”

One in 19 of the population will be affected by blood cancer at some point in their lives.