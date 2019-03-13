Action at last over Law site?

For nearly 20 years folk have been asking what is to be done with the huge vacant site where Law Hospital used to stand.

Well, the answer could finally come soon.

The hospital was closed down 18 years ago and replaced by Wishaw General Hospital; the complex of pre-war and wartime buildings were largely cleared and the site marketed for housing development.

Over a decade ago it looked likely that the construction of practically a new village of hundreds of new homes would be built on the site.

However, the scheme ended in rancour with the developers unable to come to an agreement over who should pay for the new infrastructure such as sewerage and water the new estate would require, the public purse or out of their own profits?

Since then the site has lain almost empty, still apparently in the ownership of NHS Lanarkshire.

Now an initial Proposal of Application Notice has been submitted to South Lanarkshire Council , giving it notice that a planning application is about to be submitted for a residential development and associated access roads and landscaping.

The application comes from Taylor Grange Assets. Ltd c/o Agent, care of Convery Prenty, a Glasgow firm of architects.

The latest batch of planning applications also includes one for a seven-house development in Hamilton Street, Carluke. The application has come from Mr Ian Davidson of Hamilton.