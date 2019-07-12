Have you changed the ‘face’ of our area?

Television shows such as “Grand Designs” attract large audiences nationwide but Biggar and District Civic Society has been running a localised version of it for nearly a decade now.

Now the society is inviting building or landscape projects from the ML12 postcode area completed between July 2014 and June 2019 to enter its latest Design Award competition.

A spokesperson for the society explained: “We welcome entries from new builds, conversions or restoration projects of residential or commercial properties which exhibit design quality, originality, creativity, sustainability, are well detailed and which make a positive contribution to our local environment.

“In short, the society is looking for inspirational schemes which protect, manage and enhance the built and natural environment.”

The competition’s aims were further explained by Hamish Neilson, chairman of the society, who said, “We are keen to have a good range of schemes submitted for the Design Awards.

“Through promoting good design we aim to encourage others to do as well in the future.

“It is all part of the effort to protect and enhance our local environment, towns and villages.

“We held similar competitions in 2011 and 2014 which attracted a high standard of entries, and we are know that more innovative and attractive projects have been carried out in the area since we last ran these awards.”

The competition is free to enter, and application forms are available from the BDCS website http://www.biggarcivivsoc.wordpress.com/ or from the BDCS Secretary janet.moxley2@gmail.com.

The submission deadline is Friday, August 16 and the winners will be announced at the BDCS annual general meeting GM in October.

Winners will receive a trophy, and there will be certificates for runners-up. All will receive public recognition for a job that is very difficult to do well; carrying out a development with a design that is sensitive to a scenic, historic area.