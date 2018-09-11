Happy Mondays for 25 years

There was a very special birthday party held in Lanark recently.

It marked the 25th anniversary of the founding of the St Mary’s Monday Club which has played an important part in the social lives of retired folk in the area since its first gathering back on August 27, 1993.

The non-denominational group has, during the half century since, provided entertainment and education for hundreds of members past and present.

Over the years the club has developed a regular programme which includes quizzes, talks on all sorts of subjects from guest speakers and cookery demonstrations.

Among the most popular of the activities are the outings to all parts of Scotland the club organises.

The 25th anniversary was marked with the cutting of a specially-baked birthday cake.