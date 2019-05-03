Hall is ‘named’ 93 years late

Back in 1926 when Lanark’s Memorial Hall was declared open everyone knew why it was built.

Instead of the usual statue or cenotaph, the Royal Burgh chose to build a useful hall as its monument to its war dead of World War One.

It went on to become the town’s place of homage for Lanarkians lost in World War Two and other later conflicts.

Recently the town’s Community Council decided that, 93 years on, it was high time that a plaque be placed at the entrance to the hall to tell visitors to the Royal Burgh the building’s original purpose.

On Sunday, a ceremony attended by around 70 people took place at the hall in St Leonard Street to watch Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Lanarkshire, Gavin Whitefield unveil the new plaque.

Led by community council chair Frank Gunning, the assembly, which included local clergy, Army cadets, British Legion members, Lanark Grammar School captains and representatives of South Lanarkshire Council, then moved inside the hall for what was a moving service of readings and music from, among others, the Choir of St Mary’s and The Salvation Army.