Gow farmers are cream of the crop

Local dairy farming family, the Struthers, have been recognised for their professionalism and dedication by being awarded the overall Chairman’s Award in this year’s inaugural First Milk Responsible Farming Awards.

Jim Struthers and his family farm at Auchmeddan Farm in Lesmahagow, and produce around two million litres of milk each year. Despite the challenges posed by farming on reclaimed mining land, the family has developed a successful dairy business, which incorporates renewable energy production and community engagement work.

“The Chairman’s Award goes to one of our members who demonstrates outstanding achievement,” explains First Milk Membership Director, Mark Brooking. “The level of professionalism that Jim and the whole of the Struthers family show across all areas of their dairy enterprise made them fitting winners of this year’s award.

“As well as the commitment to diversify their business through the installation of solar panels and a biomass boiler, and the community engagement work they do with local schools, the core of Jim and his family’s success has been the effectiveness with which they run their dairy herd and their keen attention to detail. Jim’s son, David, has just returned to the family farm after a successful career in the poultry industry and looks set to help further develop the family enterprises.

“This is an exciting new era for the whole family and one for which First Milk would like to congratulate them.”

The First Milk Responsible Farming Awards have been established to celebrate the achievements and excellence within First Milk’s membership.

There are three award categories and an additional Chairman’s award, these being:

Animals: This award goes to a First Milk member who demonstrates best practice in care of animals.

Environment: This award will go to a First Milk member who farms efficiently and in harmony with the environment.

People: Nominees in this category demonstrated leadership by investing in the training and development of their team. As family farms, First Milk members are also an integral part of their local community and economy. Therefore nominees could also be those members who actively engage with their community and welcome visitors onto their farm, or go out and promote dairy farming.