Glenmuir extends PGA relationship

Leading golf apparel brand Glenmuir is set to embrace a new chapter in its long association with The PGA by becoming a principal partner.

The Lanark-based company has maintained close ties with The PGA, which have been fostered over three decades, by extending one of golf’s most enduring relationships to the end of 2020.

Glenmuir produced its first piece of knitwear in 1891 in a small factory in the village of Kirkfieldbank, and has always committed itself to create clothing with ‘impeccable care, skill and dedication to the craft’.

The family-run business remains dedicated to producing the finest golf wear and stands by its main principles as being traditional but forward-thinking, perfectly balanced, elegant and Scottish to the core. As part of the new deal, Glenmuir will provide staff uniform for PGA Professionals coaching at the Open Championship Swingzone and for the 2019 Great Britain & Ireland PGA Cup team to face the PGA of America at Barton Creek, Texas.

Mikhel Ruia, Glenmuir managing director said: “Glenmuir and Sunderland of Scotland are delighted to extend our partnership with The PGA through to 2020.

“We are proud to have worked with The PGA for 30 years which represents one of the longest standing partnerships in the golf industry.

“Glenmuir strongly believes serving the golf professional remains at the heart of what we do and extending our partnership reinforces this commitment.

“Providing clothing for the Great Britain & Ireland PGA Cup team has been an honour and we look forward to continuing this in 2019.”

Robert Maxfield, chief executive of The PGA, added: “The PGA is delighted that Glenmuir are continuing this long-standing relationship.

“Glenmuir remain a great supporter of both The PGA and our members.”