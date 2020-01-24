Get starry-eyed at New Lanark rooftop event

New Lanark World Heritage Site is calling on folk to sign up for what it desribes as an “out of this world event”.

The invitation is to experience stargazing on Scotland’s biggest rooftop garden atop one of the historic mill buildings at the end of this month.

The event will take place on the evenings of January 31 and February 1 and 2, commencing at New Lanark’s Mill 3 Exhibition Gallery with a family-friendly astronomy talk that will open your eyes to the starscape above and give you an insight to the evening ahead.

Following the talk you can take part in cosmic craft activities, including a chance to create your own telescope with real lenses.

The event will then move up to the rooftop garden where telescopes will be provided for observing the skies and stars, weather allowing.

Said a New Lanark spokesperson: “Join in the games, quizzes and enjoy New Lanark’s pop-up café selling tea, coffee, cakes and child friendly snacks. The Mill Café will be open late selling early dinner to heat you up before the event commences.”

The time slots available are at 6.30pm, 7pm and 7.30pm on each of the three nights. Prices are: Adult/Child £7 (under 3yrs free) Family of three £16 Family of four £21. Family of five £28 Family tickets must include one adult.

Sessions will be booked on a first-come, first-served basis. Please arrive ten minutes before your session starts.

Each session last approximately two hours. *Groups of ten per telescope.

Visitors are welcome to bring their own telescopes. The sky clarity is weather dependant. Children must be supervised at all times.

Booking essential. To book call 01555 661345 or online at www.newlanark.org