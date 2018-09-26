German and French guests invited to special Lanark Remembrance Day

By some bittersweet irony, this year sees Remembrance Sunday co-incide exactly with November 11, the very day of the centenary of the end of World War One.

Although exact figures are disputed, ‘officially’ Lanark sacrificed 232 of its men in the conflict, their names recorded on plaques in the foyer of the building created in their memory, the Memorial Hall.

It has been the scene of Lanark’s annual act of Remembrance each November but this year, with the centenary of Armistice Day, something special is being planned.

The organisers of the annual homage, the Royal Burgh of Lanark Community Council, is planning to mark this very special Remembrance Sunday by having six pipers stationed at various points around the town playing a lament at six in the morning.

It is hoped that, for just this unique anniversary, thoughtful Lanarkians won’t mind the early ‘wake up’ call to remind them of those 232 fellow citizens who gave their lives for today’s freedoms, many of them falling at about that time of day when going ‘over the top’ in dawn attacks from their trenches.

It is also hoped that guests from Clydesdale’s twin towns of Yvetot in France and Hemmingen in Germany will be able to attend that day’s ceremonies.