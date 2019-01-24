From Lanark to LA for drummer Jorge

A young Lanark drummer is enjoying his first taste of the rock and roll star lifestyle in the United States.

Former Lanark Grammar School student George ‘Jorge’ Wilson and his band Single By Sunday are continuing their rise to transatlantic fame which began in 2017 when they not only took part in the Indie Week Festival in Canada but walked away with the ‘Best Emerging International Artist’ award from the event.

Headlining gigs back in Scotland in 2018 moved that emergence on a bit and now they are back across the Atlantic, cementing their growing fanbase there.

The four lads scored a major triumph at Hogmanay by playing at First Night Boston, a major musical event in that city’s Copley Square to bring in 2019.

After it they were interviewed by the city’s radio station NBC10 Boston. They then jetted across the States to feature in the Springboard Music Festival in San Diego. a showcase of up-and-coming rock acts, before heading off for more dates in Los Angeles.

The Gazette understands from George’s sister in Lanark that he is having a great time - and probably enjoying a lot warmer weather!