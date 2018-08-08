Friends raise £200,000 with a charity golf tournament so Gordon’s memory can live on

A memorial fund has raised a staggering £200,000 for the Beatson Cancer Charity in honour of Lanarkian Gordon Cowan, who sadly lost his battle with cancer aged 24.

The Gordon Cowan Memorial golf day, which originally started as a tribute to Gordon by his friends, has now been running for more than 10 years and has smashed the £200,000 barrier.

Former Scotland and Celtic goalkeeper Robert Douglas, who was friends with Gordon since their schooldays, set up the annual tournament after his friend passed away in 1997.

Robert said: “We are now in our 13th year of the Gordon Cowan memorial golf day and this year will be our third annual ball.

“I personally thought we would raise £20,000 and the event would run its course, but now we have a waiting list of people wanting to get involved.

“When Gordon passed away, Mrs Cowan told me she didn’t want anyone to forget him - £200,000 later Gordon’s memory lives on helping others through Beatson Cancer Charity. That’s what friends are truly for.

“For the small town of Lanark we are delighted to have raised such an amount by sheer hard work and the amazing hospitality and generosity from Lanark Golf Club.”

Jean Cowan, Gordon’s mum, said: “What Gordon’s friends have achieved is phenomenal. We are immensely proud of Robert and everyone involved for keeping Gordon’s memory alive and raising this fantastic sum of money for such a worthwhile charity.”

Ian Murray, Beatson Cancer Charity’s Director of Philanthropy, said: “This is such an incredible achievement by Gordon’s friends and family and a great way to honour his memory.

“The donation will go towards improving the experience and wellbeing of cancer patients and their families through local services provided by the charity at the Lanarkshire Beatson.”