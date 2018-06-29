Forth couple celebrates a very happy 65 years of marriage

A Forth couple met on the tennis courts and were instantly a love match – so much so that they have been the perfect doubles partnership in marriage for 65 years.

John and Nan McConnell were married on June 27, 1953, and have lived in Forth ever since.

John served in the army until, two years after their first daughter was born, he became a self-employed joiner/builder before working for Nordan UK for 10 years before retiring.

Nan was well known to many parents and children throughout the area, having worked as a school secretary at Biggar High School for 20 years before moving to work at the Health Centre in Lanark, for a two-year period.

The couple went on to start their family with three daughters, Ann, Janette and Shona, and have been delighted to see the family grow with grandchildren Lee, Barry, Karen and Stacey and great-grandchildren Luke, Kai, Jamie, Emma, Leah, Cameron, Ellise and Grace.

When they were younger, the couple played a great deal of tennis and badminton and John is still a keen gardener in what spare time he has.

Visiting the couple to pass on their congratulations on achieving this remarkable milestone – known as a Blue Sapphire Anniversary – were South Lanarkshire Provost Ian McAllan, who presented them with a card, framed scroll, whisky and flowers, and Deputy Lieutenant for Lanarkshire Gavin Whitefield, who handed over a card on behalf of the HM Queen.