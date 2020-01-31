Fears grow for missing Carluke man

Police in South Lanarkshire are appealing for information to help trace a 69-year-old man from the Carluke area.

Maurice Benyon was reported missing from Wilton Road around 7.10pm on Wednesday, January, 29 when he had not returned home.

It is believed that he was out walking in the woods from Cleghorn to the Cartland Bridge area.

He is described as around 5ft 9in tall, of stocky build, with short dark thinning hair. He has a scar on his arm from an operation and was last seen wearing jeans and a dark grey jacket.

Inspector Ross McCallum of Lanark Police Office, said: “Officers are carrying out a number of enquiries in a bid to trace Maurice.

“We are appealing for anyone who has any information to get in touch with us.”

“If you have seen anyone matching this description please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 2927 of 29 January.